FCC Launches Coronovirus Scam Safety Tips Web Page

The FCC has launched a web page with tips and warnings about dealing with scam phone calls, robocalls and texts related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The FCC said it has received complaints about hoax texts and scam calls offering "free home testing kits, promoting bogus cures, selling health insurance, and preying on virus-related fears."

The World Health Organization has issued a warning about criminals tailoring their schemes to get money or personal information to the coronavirus crisis.

The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration have also posted warnings.

And with the government likely to send stimulus checks to individuals, the FCC warns that "no one will call or text you to verify your personal information or bank account details in order to "release" the funds."

The new web page also includes audio clips of scams pitching free home testing kits, targeting diabetics on insulin, and for coronavirus HVAC cleaning.

“We’re tracking scams and sharing information to arm consumers about how imposters use spoofing and other tactics to steal their money and their identity,” said Patrick Webre, chief of the FCC’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, in a statement. “The FCC fights these types of scams through enforcement of its rules, but our primary goal is to be proactive so Americans don’t fall victim to these bad actors.”