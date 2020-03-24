FCC March 31 Meeting Will Be by Teleconference

The FCC says it will hold its March 31 meeting by teleconference due to the pandemic, with the public able to monitor on the Web via the FCC home page and YouTube channel, but there won't be much on the agenda.

The commission announced that it did not expect to vote on any of the agenda items during the meeting, but instead by the commissioners beforehand "on circulation."

The chairman circulates items before the meeting and the commissioners are free to vote them early if they choose, as it appears they are going to choose.

On the agenda are a mix of hot issues including mandating the STIR/SHAKEN default robocall-blocking regime and items on next gen TV, defining significantly viewed stations and revising program carriage rules.