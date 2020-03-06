Citing Coronavirus, FCC Moves CISRIC Meeting Online

The FCC said it has moved its March 17 meeting of the Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council [CISRIC] VII to an all online format due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Among the planned votes at the meeting is one on "Best Practices for Broadcast."

Resiliency During Major Storms and Disasters" and another on the "Current State of Interoperability in the Nation’s 911 Systems," as well as updates from various working groups.

The members will meet at 1 p.m. via conference call and the public can "attend" via live stream at https://www.fcc.gov/general/live.