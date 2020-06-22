FCC Names New Rural Auctions Chief of Staff

Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai has named a new chief of staff for the Rural Broadband Auctions Task Force.



Audra Hale-Maddox, who has been in the auctions division of the Office of Economics and Analytics and the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau before that, is the new chief.



She succeeds Nathan Eagan, the current chief of staff, who is moving to the office of general counsel.



The task force will be overseeing the upcoming $20.4 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auctions (RDOF).

