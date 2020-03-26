FCC Offers Tips for Home Connectivity During Pandemic

The FCC is offering handy tips for getting the best of broadband in a shelter-in-place, coronavirus-circumscribed, social distanced, stay-at-home environment.

"Public health guidelines regarding social distancing have suddenly made staying at home the new normal for tens of millions of Americans," the FCC said in launching the tips page. "With kids home from school, parents teleworking full-time, and everyone needing internet access, it's important to optimize the performance of your home network.

Those tips range from direct connecting where possible to dedicated WiFi frequencies to staggering high-bandwidth uses.

"Even the latest WiFi routers with fast service speeds can get bogged down by a family of users trying to do things simultaneously like stream video, play graphics-intensive games, use virtual private networks (VPNs) for work, and video conference," the FCC advised. "Set guidelines with your family members and discuss daily schedules to avoid performance issues and prioritize usage. If your job offers flexible hours, you may be able to work around high-traffic times on your home network.

All the tips are available here.