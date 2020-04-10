FCC Opens Telehealth Application Process Monday

The FCC isn't letting any grass grow under the $200 million telehealth program that Congress funded via the CARES Act COVID-19 aid bill.

It said Friday (April 10) that it would start accepting application for that money starting Monday (April 13) at noon.

The $200 million emergency plan allows eligible healthcare providers to use FCC subsidy money to buy telecommunications broadband connectivity and devices, both to help COVID-19 patients, including those in self-isolation and quarantine, and others with underlying conditions who don't want to risk a trip to the doctor.

Applications will be accepted via a dedicated online portal, which will not be available until Monday.

For help with that application, the FCC will post a video "explainer" on Monday here.

“The FCC is moving quickly to distribute this funding to help health care providers and patients across the country during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Chairman Pai. “Given the importance of social distancing, telehealth is more important than ever, so we are pleased to do our part to help healthcare providers purchase telecommunications, broadband connectivity, and devices necessary for providing connected care.”