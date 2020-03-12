FCC Postpones 5G virtualize Radio Access Nets Forum

Citing the "evolving guidance" on the cornavirus oubreak, the FCC has postponed its 5G virtualized Radio Access Networks [vRAN] Forum "until further notice."

VRAN's are the software-based network components that virtualize some functions and which the FCC says says are a "paradigm-shifting approach to [mobile] 5G network deployment" and the accommodation of an internet of things (IOT)-connected world.

The forum had been planned for March 26.

“The FCC’s foremost priority at this time, given the COVID-19 pandemic, is ensuring the health and safety both of its staff and the public," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. "For that reason, we are taking the prudent step of postponing the vRAN Forum. I look forward to reconvening at another time when it is deemed safe to do so,”he said.

He said he hoped the scheduled participants would be able to make it whenever it is rescheduled.