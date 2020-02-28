FCC Proposes Fining Big Four Carriers $200 Million-Plus

FCC chair Ajit Pai Friday confirmed that the FCC commissioners have now voted to propose fining AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile over $200 million collectively for sharing geolocation data of its subs to third parties without those subs' permission.

Pai said T-Mobile drew the biggest fine at more than $91 million, with AT&T next at $57 million, Verizon at $48 million and over $12 million for Sprint.

The commission also admonished all four, which would be a permanent black mark in their record.

Pai said the items would be released later Friday and called it decisive action to protect American consumers.

The FCC has been investigating carriers' alleged selling/sharing of geographic location information with third party data aggregators, information that reportedly made its way to bounty hunters and others, data their subs can't opt out of because it is used to provide the underlying service.

The Enforcement Bureau said it launched the investigation "following public reports that a Missouri Sheriff, Cory Hutcheson, used a 'location-finding service' operated by Securus, a provider of communications services to correctional facilities, to access the location information of the wireless carriers’ customers without their consent between 2014 and 2017."

Pai signaled last month he would be circulating one or more NALS for Forfeiture (essentially a fine) related to its finding.

“This FCC will not tolerate phone companies putting Americans’ privacy at risk," the chairman said in a release issued only minutes after he spoke about the fines at a post-public meeting press conference.