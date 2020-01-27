The FCC said it has approved four spectrum access system (SAS) administrators--CommScope, Federated, Google, and Sony--which paves the way for full-scale deployment of commercial 4G and 5G wireless broadband service in the 3.5 GHz band.

The FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and Office of Engineering and Technology, after consulting with the Defense Department and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), said they had reviewed those administrator's reports on initial commercial deployment (ICD) and concluded they satisfied FCC rules and the SAS were authorized for a five-year term.

"[W]e certify that the SASs of CommScope, Federated, Google, and Sony comply with our rules, and we approve each SAS for commercial operation subject to ongoing compliance with the Commission’s rules," the FCC said.

The FCC is requiring that each SAS "protect current and future federal incumbent operations in and near the 3.5 GHz band." Those include Navy aircraft communications.

The FCC voted 3-1 along party lines Oct. 23, 2018, to change the rules on licenses for the 3.5 GHz (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) band to make it more attractive for providers of 5G, which includes cable ops looking to up their mobile broadband game. The change was billed as a way to spur investment in the band and promote more efficient use, including for 5G.

Daniel Frankel contributed to this report.