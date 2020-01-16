FCC Seeks Honors Engineers

The FCC is looking for a few good engineers.

The commission has opened the application window for its Honors Engineer Program.

The program, which was launched in 2018, is a one-year career development opportunity open to recent grads with an engineering degree or undergrads who will get that degree in the spring.

Among the things they could be working on 5G, IoT, next-gen broadcast TV (ATSC 3.0), broadband deployment, public safety, and access to communications.

After that year, the participants are eligible to be considered for full-time employment--one of the selection criteria is "demonstrated interest in government service and/or the communications sector," with an eye toward the "and" rather than the "or."

The FCC last month lost one of its most respected and experienced engineers, Office of Engineering & Technology Bureau Chief Julius Knapp.

Candidates to potentially be the next Knapp can apply online.