FCC Seeks RX for Hospital Robocalls

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has named the members of the FCC's new Hospital Robocall Protection Group that, as its name suggests, was created to advise the FCC on combating robocalls to hospitals.

Commissioner Brendan Carr will represent the FCC and Commissioner Noah Joshua Phillips will represent the Federal Trade Commission. Officers will be Dave Summitt of the Moffitt Cancer Center, chairman; Patrick Halley of USTelecom, vice chair.

For a full list of members, click here

The first meeting, via videoconference, will be July 27, and available for public viewing online at https://www.fcc.gov/general/live. Questions from the public can be submitted to livequestions@fcc.gov.

“Robocalls can interfere with the critical life-saving work of hospitals and healthcare facilities and their dedicated front-line staff,” said Chairman Ajit Pai. “I am exceedingly grateful to this devoted group of Americans who are committing their time, knowledge, and efforts to the Hospital Robocall Protection Group to help safeguard our nation’s critical healthcare system, especially during this unprecedented pandemic."