FCC TAC Meeting Tackles Big Issues

Agenda includes 5G, AI, vRAN, IoT and more

The FCC's Technological Advisory Council (TAC) will hold its next meeting June 4, by teleconference.

The council includes members from Comcast, Charter, AT&T, and Cisco.

The meeting will have a high-profile docket, with working groups making presentations on 5G, the Internet of Things, Virtualized Radio Accesss Network (vRAN), unlicensed spectrum and devices, artificial intelligence, and more.

V-RAN, for example, could be the software-based solution to removing Chinese telecom hardware from U.S. 5G networks.

TAC comprises experts helping the FCC identify innovative tech and create "informed technology policies supporting America’s competitiveness and job creation in the global economy."