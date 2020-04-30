FCC Unveils New Logo

Will adopt officially after move to new headquarters

The FCC has unveiled a new logo in anticipation of its upcoming move out of its current headquarters.

The FCC's new logo

The FCC's old logo

The new seal was the winner in an agency-wide contest among commission employees and contractors, who voted on the submissions. The winning logo was submitted by Umasankar Arumugam, picked by a vote of employees and contractors.

The FCC said the logo reflects the following elements:

 "Communications technologies currently transforming our world;

 "Four stars on the outer seal border, drawing from the legacy of the original seal of the Federal Radio Commission, the predecessor agency to the FCC;

 "Eighteen stars on the shield, recognizing the current number of Bureaus and Offices; and

 "The eagle and shield, identifying the FCC as an agency of the Federal Government."

The FCC will take the next few months to incorporate the logo into stationery, business cards and publications and other materials, both physical and online, but will not adopt the seal officially until it moves into new headquarters.

The FCC's move has been delayed by the pandemic.