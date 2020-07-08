FCC Won't Accept Hand-Delivered Filings at Headquarters

Effective July 7, the FCC is no longer accepting hand-carried filings at its Washington headquarters.

The filing counter at its current location 445 12th St. S.W., is now closed for security reasons and because the FCC will soon be moving to new headquarters at 45 L Street, NE.

But the FCC won't be accepting hand-carried filings there, either.

Also for security reasons, the FCC said paper filings will now have to be taken to an address about 25 miles northeast of the city: Federal Communications Commission, 9050 Junction Drive, Annapolis Junction, MD 20701

That will be the only place such filings can be delivered, the FCC made clear in a public notice, which also encouraged filers to use its electronic system for comments whenever possible. The hours for hand-filing are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.