FCC's Media Relations Office Staffs Up

The FCC has made some changes in its media relations department following the just-announced departure of press secretary Tina Pelkey and the exit of a couple of other spokespeople, Mark Wigfield and Neil Grace.

Anne Veigle, who had been director of public affairs at the National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA), is joining the commission as director of public affairs. NTIA oversees government agency spectrum and is the President's chief communications policy advisor. Before joining NTIA, Veigle was associate managing editor of Communications Daily and SVP for USTelecom.

Brian Hart remains director of communications. Wil Wiquist, deputy press secretary, becomes associate director of communications and policy advisor.

Katie Gorscak will become senior communications advisor. She had been director of communications for the Connect2Health Task Force.

No replacement was announced for Pelkey, who is exiting for a communications post at aerospace company Blue Origin.