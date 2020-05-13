FCC's Pai Details Latest Telehealth Approvals

To the occasional sounds of a crying baby in the background, FCC chair Ajit Pai presided over a relatively brief FCC public meeting, the four agenda items having already been approved prior to the meeting.

The meeting would have been shorter, but Pai took the opportunity to describe all 33 of the FCC's newest telehealth application approvals and their funding allocations--to the dollar--which he said to date total 82 applications in 30 states.

The FCC was given $200 million in the CARES Act COVID-19 legislation to give to healthcare facilities providing remote care during the pandemic.

The chairman said the funding would deliver better healthcare and thanked all five commissioners for supporting the telehealth effort and the staffers for setting up the program so quickly. "Your work is making a real difference."