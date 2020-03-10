FCC's Pai, Johnson Bow Out of D.C. Event

FCC spokesperson confirmed it was per coronavirus-related policy

FCC chair Ajit Pai did not attend the Free State Foundation's policy conference Tuesday (March 10), though he did send a video version in his stead. Also a no-show was FCC General Counsel Tom Johnson.

An FCC spokesperson confirmed that was due to the current policy of staffers avoiding group gatherings during due to the coronavirus.

The FCC announced the policy March 4.

Pai and other commissioners did appear Tuesday (March 10) before the Senate Financial Services Committee at an FCC budget oversight hearing to talk about the C-Band auction and other issues.

Other government officials did make the FSF conference, including Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Federal Trade Commission general counsel Alden Abbott.