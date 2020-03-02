FCC's Tetreault Joins Wilkinson Barker Knauer

Suzanne Tetreault, former deputy chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, has joined Wilkinson Barker Knauer as partner in the law firm's Washington office.

In an almost three-decade career at the FCC--she joined the agency in 1991--Tetreault's resume includes deputy general counsel, deputy chief (and acting chief) of the enforcement bureau, and acting deputy chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau.

Before that she worked at the Federal Trade Commission and in private practice, focusing on communications and antitrust law. She has a B.A. and J.D. from Harvard.