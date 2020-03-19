First Legislator Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Says he is self-quarantined, feeling 'much better'

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) said Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first member of Congress known to have been so diagnosed.

Diaz-Balart, 58, started showing symptoms on Saturday, March 14, having already self-quarantined the day before out of an "abundance of caution," he said in his website.

He was notified late Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Diaz-Balart continues to work from his Washington apartment, according to his office.

"I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better," he wrote. "However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”