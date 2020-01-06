'Fleabag' Wins Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series

Amazon Prime's Fleabag continued its strong TV awards season, winning the Golden Globe award for best comedy series while series star Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the Globe for best actress in a comedy series.

Steve Schofield

Fleabag, which won the Emmy Award for best comedy series in September, beat out HBO's Barry, Netflix's The Kominsky Method and The Politician, and Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Waller-Bridge also repeated her Emmy Award win for best actress in a comedy with a Golden Globes win in the same category. She won the Globe award over competitors Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll).

Also on the comedy front, Ramy Youssef won the Golden Globes Award for best actor in comedy for his role in Hulu's comedy series Ramy.