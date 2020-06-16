FloSports Gets Racier By Acquiring Speed Shift TV

FloSports said it acquired Speed Shift TV, including the company’s assets and broadcast rights, bringing an additional 400 racing events to its streaming FloRacing platform.

Speed Shift TV specializes in grassroots racing. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Speed Shift TV races will appear on FloRacing. FloSports

Combined with FloSports DirtOnDirt unit, which focuses on short-track racing’s Dirt Late Model Division, FloRacing will stream over 800 racing events this year. Subscriptions to FloRacing are up 134% since January.

Speed Shift TV founder Darren Shanley, co-founder and announcer Chet Christner and host and producer Haley Shanely will join FloSports, along with several other Speed Shift TV content and production staffers.

“The team at Speed Shift TV represents the best in motorsports OTT broadcasting,” said Mark Floreani, CEO, FloSports. “Their expertise, production capabilities and knowledge will help us bring grassroots and dirt track racing to a truly global audience. We couldn’t be more excited to have them join FloSports and grow this sport.”

FloSports will begin simulcasting all upcoming Speed Shift TV races starting June 27 with Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa.

"Since the beginning, growing the sport has always been the capstone of the Speed Shift TV brand,” said Darren Shanley, founder, Speed Shift TV. “It is a sentiment that FloRacing shares and thanks to their broad array of resources, everyone from drivers, crews, track operators and most importantly, motorsports fans will reap a tremendous amount of value from our efforts. Buckle up! There will be a lot to be excited about."

FloRacing subscribers receive unlimited access to USAC, the Eldora Speedway’s slate of races along with the All Star Circuit of Champions series. Subscribers also get premium FloRacing content including interviews, behind-the-scenes access and ride-along with drivers and archived races and highlights.

FloRacing subscribers also receive complete access to the entire network of FloSports verticals including cycling, wrestling, football, baseball, softball, grappling and rodeo.