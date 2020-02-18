FNC Adds Overnight Anchor-Correspondent

Strohmier

Ashley Strohmier, an anchor and reporter with ABC affiliate KMIZ-TV Columbia, Mo., has joined Fox News Channel as an overnight anchor and correspondent effective March 2.

Strohmier will be based in New York.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Strohmeier, who was formerly with the Fox affiliate in Columbia before joining KMIZ-TV.

She won the Missouri Broadcasters Association 2019 best news anchor award for her work on KMIZ-TV's evening news, according to Fox.