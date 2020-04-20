FNC Slates Distance Learning Virtual Town Hall

Fox News Channel continues to pump out the virtual town halls in the time of COVID-19.

Harris Faulkner

The latest is Outnumbered Overtime: America Learns Together featuring a remote audience of parents and educators talking about the challenge of digital education during the pandemic. FNC has lined up a number of former top Department of Education officials.

The April 21 (1 p.m. ET) town hall will be moderated by anchor Harris Faulkner and include former Department of Education Secretary Arne Duncan and Assistant Secretary Deb Delisle (both during the Obama Administration), as well as Bill Bennett, former Education Secretary under President Ronald Reagan, among others.

The lesson plan, as it were, for the educational session incluces tips for best practices, the future of virtual class dynamics, and struggles faced with distance learning.

For example, the school system in the Washington suburbs of Fairfax County, Va., are rated among the best, but they had to reboot the start of online classes after inappropriate content posted by students became an issue.