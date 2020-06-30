Food Network Cooks Up New Episodes of 'Amy Schumer Learns to Cook'

Food Network has ordered new episodes of breakout series, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, according to network officials.

The series follows comedian/actress Amy Schumer and her husband James Beard as they serve up delicious recipes and cocktails for some good old comfort and humor, according to the network. The additional episodes will again be self-shot and allow Chris and Amy to share a behind-the-scenes look at their lives at home. Food Network will offer premiere new episodes later this summer.

"Amy and Chris deliver a breath of fresh air to viewers, and we could not be more excited that they have continued to allow Food Network to bring our audience a behind-the-curtains look at their lives, with even more laughs and comforting food on the way. And we hope a lot more fennel," Food Network President Courtney White said in a statement.