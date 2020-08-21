Food Network Whips Up ‘Candy Land’ Competition Series

Food Network will sweeten up its lineup with the development of a new series Candy Land, hosted by actress/singer Kritstin Chenoweth.

The six-episode series, based on the popular Hasbro children’s game, features five groups of players made up of cake and sugar artists creating eye-popping and delectable confectionery showpieces for a chance at at $25,000 grand prize, the network said. The players must also make their way through the iconic and visionary world of Candy Land seeking out different flavors and unique ingredients to use in each edible land as they work to reach their final destination: King Kandy's Castle, said Food Network.

"Whether it is exploring the Peppermint Forest or a hike to the Gumdrop Mountains, Candy Land has long been a childhood staple, allowing players' imaginations to run free,” said Food Network president Courtney White in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to offer our audience an escape to this magical land, and with Kristin Chenoweth as host, there is nobody better at taking viewers on this immersive journey for some fun and excitement."