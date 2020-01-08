Former FCC Official Diane Cornell Dies

Diane Cornell, former top FCC staffer and industry and association executive, has died, according to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who tweeted the following:

"Diane was a wonderful person, liked and admired by all," echoed FCC Chairman Dick Wiley. "And, of course, she was a long-time and very able FCC official and communications bar leader."

Among her FCC postings, Cornell was as special counsel to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, charged with identifying potential process reforms. In addition to her FCC service, Cornell was former VP of government affairs at Inmarsat and VP of regulatory policy at CTIA, The Wireless Association.

CTIA tweeted its condolences:

Cornell was also former president of the Federal Communications Bar Association.