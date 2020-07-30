Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies of COVID-19

Herman Cain, the former businessman and presidential candidate turned TV analyst, has died of COVID-19 at age 74, according to his Web site and various reports, including on Newsmax TV.

Cain had joined the conservative cable network in April as a contributor and analyst. Cain's rise from poverty to business success and a run at the presidency will resonate with the networks' "heartland audience" it explained in making the hire.

Cain was set to launch a weekly show for the network. He had been a Fox contributor, but ended that relationship to start a PAC, according to Dan Calabrese, editor of HermanCain.com, then when that "ran its course," wanted to get back into TV.

"Herman Cain resonated with Americans at every level because they sensed his authenticity," said Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "He had a folksy, disarming appeal. You immediately felt his love of country and God."

Cain died only a month after his diagnosis in late June. He was admitted to the hospital July 1. Cain, who was co-chairman of Black Voices for Trump, had attended a rally for President Trump in Tulsa, Okla., June 20 but it is unclear where he got the virus.

According to his Web site, he had been in reasonably good health but was in the "high risk" category due to a history of cancer.

Cain had stints at Pilsbury and Burger King before becoming CEO of Godfathers pizza, then making a run for the presidency in 2012.

Cain is survived by his wife, Gloria, and children Melanie and Vincent.