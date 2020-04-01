Fox, Comcast Reach Long-Term Distribution Agreement

Fox Corp. and Comcast said Wednesday they have renewed distribution agreements for the programmer’s broadcast and cable networks. Terms were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to extend our longstanding and productive partnership with Comcast so that millions of Xfinity customers will continue to enjoy Fox’s leading sports, entertainment and news programming for years to come,” Fox president of operations and distribution Michael Biard said in a press release.

The long-term deal includes retransmission consent agreements for Fox owned and operated television stations and carriage of Fox cable channels Fox News Channel, Fox Business, FS1, FS2, BTN, and Fox Deportes. In addition, the agreement includes video-on-demand and TV Everywhere rights for those networks through the Xfinity Stream, Fox NOW, Fox Sports and Fox News apps with dynamic advertising.

“We are pleased to have reached this multi-year agreement with FOX to continue to deliver its array of content across our platforms for Xfinity TV customers,” said Comcast Cable SVP of video and entertainment Rebecca Heap in a press release.