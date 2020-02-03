'Super Bowl LIV' Draws 102 Million Viewers

Super Bowl LIV on Fox scored 102 million viewers on traditional television and streaming services Sunday night, the 10th most-watched Super Bowl in history, according to Nielsen. The audience tally includes viewers tuning into Fox broadcasting and Fox Deportes’ live broadcasts, as well as Fox, NFL and Verizon's live digital streaming offerings, said Fox Sports and Nielsen.

The game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs scored three fourth quarter touchdowns in a come-from-behind 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49’ers, topped the 100 million viewers generated by CBS’ telecast of the New England Patriots-Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LIII contest last year.

Fox’s coverage of the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, which featured performances from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, averaged 103 million viewers, said Fox Sports and Nielsen -- up 4% over last year’s halftime performance featuring Maroon 5.