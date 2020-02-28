Fox Gets Trump for Town Hall

President Trump will participate in a March 5 town hall on Fox News Channel, the network said Friday (Feb. 28).

The event will be co-moderated by Bret Baier (Special Report) and Martha MacCallum (The Story).

The town hall will be held at the Scranton Cultural Center in Scranton, Pa. It will be Fox's first such town hall with the President of the election season, as well as the President's first such appearance in this election season. It will air at 6:30-7:30 p.m. (and re-air at 11 p.m.-midnight). Special Report usually airs at 6-7 p.m., and The Story at 7-8, so each will have abbreviated outings that night.

Fox has already hosted eight town halls with Democratic candidates, including most recently Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Feb. 27).