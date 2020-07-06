Fox News to Capitalize 'Black,' 'White' and 'Brown'

Will try to use more precise designations for those that prefer

Noting the move by the Associated Press and others (Multichannel News among them), Fox News Media said Monday (July 6) that it will start capitalizing "Black" when that is used as an adjective describing "people, a community," or "culture."

Citing the National Association of Black Journalists, the network also said it would capitalize white and brown as well when describing race, plus avoid using those as nouns, particularly singular nouns.

"We are making this adjustment after consulting our own diversity team, and after careful research into the history of language, culture, and customs," Fox News Media said.

But it also said that if the subject of a story prefers a more precise designation -- "African American," "Haitian American" -- it will use that preference whenever it can.