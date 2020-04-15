Fox News Delivers Weekly Ratings Wins During First Full Week of April

Fox News carried its dominance of the weekly ratings charts into April, taking both the primetime and total day crowns for the first full week of April.

Fox News' 'Special Report with Bret Baier'

Fox News averaged 3.5 million viewers for the week of April 6 to April 12 to top all cable networks, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished second with 1.9 million viewers, with CNN holding the third spot with 1.8 million watchers.

HGTV tied with TLC and History for fourth with 1.1 million viewers, said Nielsen. TBS and A&E network tied for seventh, while Hallmark Channel (948,000 viewers) and Food Network (905,000) rounded out the top 10.

On the total day side, Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers to top all networks, followed by CNN, MSNBC, HGTV, Food Network and Hallmark Channel, said Nielsen.