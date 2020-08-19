Fox News Extends Weekly Primetime Ratings Win Streak to 30

Fox News topped the primetime ratings charts for the 30th consecutive week as it continues to dominate its cable network competitors.

The news network averaged 3.3 million viewers during the week of Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, topping MSNBC’s 2 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

HGTV and CNN tied for third with 1.3 million viewers, followed by TLC’s 1.2 million viewers. Discovery Channel (901,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (871,000), TBS Network (866,000), TNT (845,000) and History (832,000) round out the top 10 most watched networks for the week.

Fox News drew 1.7 million viewers during the week for its 33rd consecutive win in the category, according to Nielsen. MSNBC, CNN, HGTV and Investigation Discovery all charted in the top five for the week, reported Nielsen.