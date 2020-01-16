Fox News Going Wall-to-Marbled Wall With Impeachment Trial

Fox News Channel plans extensive live coverage of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Starting Tuesday (Jan. 21), when the trial effort begins "in earnest," Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week and FNC echoed, FNC will air gavel-to-gavel coverage.

FNC chief political anchor and anchor of Special Report, Bret Baier, will lead the coverage. Fox TV station affiliates will also be offered coverage from FNC's Bill Hemmer, who anchors the new Bill Hemmer Reports. Stations can also stream Hemmer's coverage on digital and social platforms if they want to stick with regular programming.

White House officials speaking on background said that they don't expect the trial to last more than two weeks given what they say is the lack of evidence that the President either abused his power or obstructed Congress, the two articles on which the President is being tried.