Fox News Grabs July Cable Ratings Crown

With July win, Fox News remains undefeated on a monthly basis in primetime, total day in 2020

Fox News was the most watched cable network in July on both a primetime and total day basis, according to Nielsen.

Fox News' 'The Five'

The cable news network averaged 3.2 million viewers in primetime during the period of June 29-July 26, a record for the network in the month of July, said Nielsen. MSNBC finished a distant second with 2 million viewers, followed by CNN’s 1.5 million watchers.

HGTV and TLC tied for fourth with 1.2 million viewers, followed by TBS (906,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (881,000), History (814,000), Food Network (793,000), and USA Network (721,000).

Fox News drew 1.6 million viewers on a 24-hour basis to win the category for the 49th consecutive month, according to Nielsen. MSNBC, CNN, HGTV and Hallmark Channel all finished among the top five most-watched cable networks during the period in total day, according to Nielsen.