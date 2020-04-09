Fox News Leads Cable News Domination of Weekly Cable Ratings

Fox News tops primetime and total day charts; CNN and MSNBC finish right behind

Led by Fox News, the cable news networks dominated the cable ratings landscape, sweeping the top three slots in primetime and total day last week as the coronavirus pandemic dominated the airwaves.

In primetime, Fox News was the most watched network on cable for the 11th straight week, averaging 4 million viewers for the period of March 30 to April 5, according to Nielsen. CNN finished a distant second with 2.2 million viewers, with MSNBC right behind with 2.1 million viewers. TLC and HGTV tied for fourth with 1.1 million viewers.

History and Hallmark Channel tied for sixth with 1 million viewers, followed by TBS (990,000 viewers), TNT (917,000), Food Network (891,000) and USA Network (823,000).

Fox News topped the total day charts for the 13th consecutive week, besting CNN, MSNBC, HGTV, Food Network and Hallmark Channel, said Nielsen.