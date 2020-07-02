Fox News Posts Record Second Quarter Ratings

Fox News ended the second quarter on a high note, setting network records in prime time and total day, according to Nielsen.

The news network drew 3.5 million viewers in primetime during the period of March 30 to June 28, easily besting cable news network competitors MSNBC (1.9 million viewers) and CNN (1.8 million viewers), reported Nielsen.

HGTV was the most watched entertainment-based cable network during the quarter, averaging 1.2 million viewers, followed by TLC, which generated 1.1 million viewers.

Rounding out the top 10 most-watched cable networks during the quarter were TBS (984,000 viewers), History (954,000), Hallmark Channel (898,000), Food Network (843,000) and Discovery Channel (835,000).

Cable news networks also dominated the total day charts, led by Fox News’ 1.9 million viewers, MSNBC’s 1.2 million and CNN’s 1.1 million watchers. HGTV and Food Network led the entertainment-based networks on the total day charts, said Nielsen.

Fox News was also the most watched cable network in June both in primetime and on a total day basis, said Nielsen.