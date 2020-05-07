Fox News Promotes 'Unifying' Force of Pro Sports Return

Fox News is adding a sports segment to its 'America Together' programming initiative.

The news channel will add a recurring segment, America Cheers Together, highlighting the importance of professional sports as a unifying force during the pandemic and signal of a return to relative normalcy.

At the moment those unifying forces are on hiatus.

The series, which will be hosted by anchor Ed Henry, launched during Fox News' morning news block with sportscaster Jim Gray talking about the NFL's plans to start its season in September.

The America Together cross-platform series launched March 30 with stories about volunteerism, charity, and "everyday" heroism.