Fox News Rides Super Tuesday Presidential Primary Coverage to Weekly Ratings Win

Fox News was the most watched cable network last week as it continues to steamroll its cable network competition, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 3.2 million viewers for the week of March 2 to March 8, which was more than 1 million viewers more than second place MSNBC (2 million viewers), according to Nielsen. The network was paced by its coverage of the March 3 Super Tuesday presidential primaries, averaging 3.5 million for its 6 pm to 12 am coverage.

CNN finished third with 1.3 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 1.1 million viewers. Discovery Channel, ESPN, A&E Network, and History (all tied with 1 million viewers), along with TLC (993,000) and TNT (917,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks for the week.

On a 24-hour basis, Fox News Channel averaged 1.7 million viewers, topping MSNBC, CNN, HGTV, ESPN and A&E Network, said Nielsen.