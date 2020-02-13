Fox News Sweeps Weekly Cable Ratings Charts

Fox News decimated the cable network field last week with its best weekly primetime ratings performance since the 2016 Elections, according to Nielsen.

Fox News' 'The Ingraham Angle'

Fox News averaged 4.4 million viewers during the week of Feb. 3 to Feb. 9 to blow away its nearest competitor MSNBC, which averaged 1.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen. Fox News also represented the top 35 most-watched shows of the week, led by its Feb. 4 coverage of the State of The Union address, which drew 11 million viewers, said Nielsen.

HGTV, CNN and TLC finished in a tie for third place in primetime with 1.1 million viewers. TNT, Hallmark Channel, A&E Network, and Discovery Channel (all tied with 1 million viewers) along with History (994,000) rounded out the week’s top 10 most watched cable networks in primetime, according to Nielsen.

On the total day front, Fox News generated its best performance since 2017 with 2.2 million viewers. MSNBC, CNN, HGTV and Hallmark Channel all ranked among the top five most watched networks for the week, said Nielsen.

Fox News kept up its ratings momentum Tuesday, averaging 3.2 million viewers from 6 pm to 1 am for its coverage of the New Hampshire primary. The network’s primetime coverage of the primary drew a record 4.4 million viewers, easily beating out CNN and MSNBC, said Nielsen.