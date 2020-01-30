Fox News Tops Brand Keys Index for Morning, Evening Cable News

A number of media brands were brand leaders according to the 25th annual Customer Loyalty Engagement Index from customer loyalty consultant Brand Keys.

Given the fierce loyalty of most Republicans to Fox News, it comes as little surprise that the Fox brand was the leader in both morning and evening cable news, though the morning news was a bit of a strange bedfellows category with Fox News sharing those honors with MSNBC's Morning Joe.

NBC was the leading brand in network evening news while ABC's Good Morning America was the leading brand in morning network news.

Red Dead Redemption II was the top multi-player video game brand while Netflix was the top online video streaming brand.

AT&T was the top wireless phone service brand, Apple tops in phones and tablets and Google tops in search engines.

Brand Keys said those top brands were based on "customers’ relationships with 833 brands in 85 categories."

Brand Keys surveyed 62,474 consumers, 16-65, from the nine U.S. Census Regions. Those respondents selected the categories in which they are consumers and the brands in those categories.

MSNBC and Fox were also among the top 20 brands in year-over-year brand loyalty increases, with MSNBC up 21% and Fox up 16%.