Fox Claims 3.4M Streaming Audience for Super Bowl LIV

Next TV: Fox Sports says its ‘average minute’ viewership for the big game soundly beat CBS’s 2.6 million Nielsen figure from a year ago
Fox Sports said its presentation of Super Bowl LIV yielded an “average-minute” audience of 3.4 million viewers. The figures, Fox said, were provided by Adobe Analytics. 

