Michael Bloomberg John Paul Filo/CBS

Fox News has lined up another Democratic presidential candidate for a town hall.

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg will appear Monday, March 2, on the eve of Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg is late to the race, but armed with billions. It will be a week for Fox town halls with billionaire New Yorkers. It is holding a town hall with President Donald Trump March 5.

The Bloomberg town hall will be held at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, Va., which is one of the Super Tuesday primary states.

Like the Trump town hall, the Bloomberg event will air from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and be moderated by Bret Baier (Special Report) and Martha MacCallum (The Story).

Both those shows, which air at 6-7 and 7-8 p.m., respectively, will give up a half hour to the town hall.