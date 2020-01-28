Fox Sports Scores English-Rights Deal With Concacaf

Fox Sports have added English-language rights to the Concacaf Champions League as part of a broader deal between the two companies announced Monday.

As part of the deal, Fox Sports will air the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League over the next three years, as well as the Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifiers -- which begin Tuesday (Jan. 28) on FS2 -- and the Men’s Olympic Qualifiers. Fox Sports also extends its Gold Cup coverage through 2023, according to the company.

“FOX Sports is excited to further its commitment to the sport of soccer through this new agreement with Concacaf,” said Mark Silverman, Fox Sports President, National Networks in a statement. “The U.S. Women’s National Team captivated a country with its World Cup victory last summer, and we’re honored to showcase this inspirational team once again as they begin their Olympic journey this week. Furthermore, we look forward to offering more men’s soccer, including the next two editions of the Gold Cup and the U.S. Men’s National Team Olympic Qualifiers.”

Added Concacaf President Victor Montagliani: “Fox Sports is an excellent partner for Concacaf and we are extremely pleased they have invested in our rights across so many competitions, beginning with what should be an exciting Women’s Olympic Qualifiers. They have an outstanding track record of delivering high-quality football coverage that reaches big audiences making this great news for fans, international teams across the region and clubs competing in our Champions League.”