Fox's Wallace to Interview President Trump

Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace has an exclusive interview with President Trump July 19 on the morning show.

It will be the President's first appearance on the Fox stations' public affairs show since June 2019.

The interview, which will be conducted at the White House, will include "recent civil unrest across the country, the current status of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the 2020 election."

The interview will re-air on Fox News channel July 19 at 2 p.m., 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., July 20.