Free State Slates Policy Conference

Will look at broadband beyond 2020

The Free State Foundation (FSF) will hold its annual telecom policy conference March 10 in Washington and is now accepting registrations.

FSF is a media-free market think tank.

"Broadband Beyond 2020: Competition, Freedom and Privacy," will be held at at the National Press Club and deal with issues including net neutrality, broadband deployment, competition policy, the 5G rollout, privacy regulation, the changing video services landscape and regulatory environment, universal service, and more.

No word yet on speakers, but the conference has historically drawn an A list of policymakers, including DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim, Federal Trade Commission chairman Joseph Simons, and FCC chairman Ajit Pai.

