Frontier, Bondholders Agree to Bankruptcy Plan

Frontier Communications has reached an agreement with bondholders to restructure via a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, reducing its debt by about $10 billion and pumping another $1.1 billion into the telecom company in the form of new financing.

Frontier had been expected to file for bankruptcy for months. The company said late Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with bondholders representing more than 75% of its $11 billion in unsecured bonds on the deal, which is expected to reduce its debt by more than $10 billion. In addition, the company said it has secured about $460 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing, which coupled with its $700 million of cash on hand give it about $1.1 billion in liquidity. Frontier said it filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on April 14 and will continue to operate normally as it goes through the process.

Frontier had mapped out plans for the restructuring in its amended 10-K filed earlier this month. The company had said it was seeking to reach a prepackaged bankruptcy agreement with bondholders, swapping about $11.7 billion in debt for equity in the company.

When the dust clears, Frontier expects to emerge from Chapter 11 with about $7.5 billion in debt, considerably smaller than the $17.5 billion in leverage it had carried previously. The company has admitted that it has underinvested in fiber over the years, and in the 10-K said it would need to invest only about $1.4 billion to build out its network -- part of that possibly coming from federal programs -- through 2024.

“We are pleased that constructive engagement with our Bondholders over many months has resulted in a comprehensive recapitalization and restructuring,” chairman of the finance committee of Frontier’s Board of Directors Robert Schriesheim, in a press release. “We do not expect to experience any interruption in providing services to our customers. With a recapitalized balance sheet, we will have the financial flexibility to reposition the company and accelerate its transformation by allocating capital resources and adding talent to enhance our service offerings to our customers while optimizing value for our stakeholders. Under the RSA, our trade vendors will be paid for goods and services provided both before and after the filing date.”

Frontier said it also will continue to pursue the closing of the sale of its system in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana to Northwest Fiber for $1.352 billion in cash. That deal is expected to close by April 30.

“With this agreement with our bondholders, we can now focus on executing our strategy to drive operational efficiencies and position our business for long-term growth,” Frontier CEO Bernie Han said in the press release. “At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the entire business community, and our team is focused on ensuring the health and safety of our employees and customers. The services we provide to our customers keeps them connected, safe and informed, and I would like to thank our team for their continued dedication, especially in light of the current environment.”