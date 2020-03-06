FSF Releases Final Policy Conference Agenda

FCC officials on tap
The Free State Foundation says all systems are go for its policy conference March 10 in Washington. 

Free State released the final agenda for the conference, which includes an A-list of policymakers. 

Among those scheduled to participate are FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and Commissioners Michael O'Rielly and Brendan Carr. 

The FCC has suspended non-essential travel and appearances at "large gatherings" due to concerns over the coronavirus, but the FSF conference is more of a boutique event and in the FCC's back yard. 

FSF President Randolph May confirmed that he had checked with the relevant FCC offices and the speakers were a "go" as well. 

