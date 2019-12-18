FTC Finalizes Cambridge Analytica Exec Smackdown

The Federal Trade Commission has granted final approval of its settlement with Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix and app developer Aleksandr Kogan.

The vote was 5-0.

In an opinion released two weeks ago, the FTC said Cambridge Analytica "engaged in deceptive practices, in violation of the FTC Act--to harvest personal information from tens of millions of Facebook users for voter profiling and targeting."

The FTC had filed an administrative complaint against Cambridge Analytica and related execs for their role in the scandal, over which Facebook was fined $5 billion by the FTC.

The order "prohibits Cambridge Analytica from making misrepresentations about the extent to which it protects the privacy and confidentiality of personal information, as well as its participation in the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework and other similar regulatory or standard-setting organizations."