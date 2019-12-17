FTC Named Second Best Midsized Fed Agency to Work For

The Federal Trade Commission ranked as the second best place to work among midsized federal government agencies.

That is according to data collected by the Office of Personnel Management through its Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey, administered between May and July 2019. The best workplace rankings are produced by the Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group.

The FTC placed first in six categories--effective leadership; employee skills-mission match; strategic management; teamwork; innovation; and performance-based rewards and advancement.

Both the Bureau of Consumer Protection and the Bureau of Competition ranked in the top 10 among 420 "subcomponents" of all federal agencies.

“The FTC’s dedicated and talented workforce are committed to fulfilling our mission of protecting consumers and promoting competition,” said FTC Chairman Joe Simons following the announcement. “I am grateful to my colleagues for making the FTC such a wonderful place to work.”

The FCC ranked 16th among those 25 midsized agencies.